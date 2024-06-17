Cardiff skipper Walsh retires

Cardiff City Women captain Siobhan Walsh has announced her retirement.

Last season, the 29-year-old defender led the Bluebirds to a domestic treble for the first time in the team's history, claiming the Adran Premier, Adran Trophy and Bute Energy Women’s Welsh Cup.

Walsh joined Cardiff in 2011 and played a key part in all three of the club's title victories, in 2013, 2023 and 2024.

"I signed for Cardiff City when I was 17 years old, so it’s been a very long time," she told the club website.

"I’ve grown as a person through the club. When I was asked to be captain, I was still quite young, I was only turning 21, so it was a bit of a daunting thing for me.

"I didn’t know if I could do it at the time, but I’ve definitely grown into the role and got better throughout the years. It’s been a massive honour to be captain of this club.

“When I first started, we would only have a couple of fans in the stands and our families, and now we have thousands in the stadium watching us.

"It’s grown massively. I think that goes down to the support from the club themselves investing in the team and I can only see it growing more and more."