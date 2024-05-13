Cardiff sign Wales-qualified wing Stephens from Newcastle

Wing Iwan Stephens scored 11 tries in 25 games for Newcastle Falcons [Getty Images]

Cardiff have signed Wales-qualified wing Iwan Stephens from Newcastle for the 2024-25 season.

Stephens, 22, is the son of former Llanelli and Wales fly-half Colin Stephens and represented England Under-20s.

He came through the rugby league system at Leeds Rhinos but switched codes to join Newcastle's academy in 2020 and scored on his first-team debut against Harlequins in 2021.

“I’m excited to join Cardiff, I love the style of play and feel it suits my attributes and abilities," said Stephens.

“I want to play as much rugby as I possibly can, do my all for the team and show the coaches and everyone at the club what I can do.”

Stephens' arrival will help fill the void left by wings Owen Lane and Aled Summerhill, who are set to leave Cardiff at the end of the season.

"I’m excited to see what kind of impact Iwan can have at the club," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.

“He is a ‘Cardiff’ type of player, who suits our style of play and has a bit of X-factor to create something out of nothing.

“He gives us a bit more depth and versatility and will compete with the likes of Josh Adams, Theo Cabango, Harri Millard and Gabriel Hamer-Webb for a wing spot."