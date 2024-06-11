Cardiff sign Newcastle centre Jennings

Rory Jennings is a former England Under-20s international and has played for Bath, London Irish, Newcastle and Clermont Auvergne [Getty Images]

Cardiff have announced the signing of centre Rory Jennings from Newcastle.

Jennings, 28, has spent a season with the Falcons after joining from London Irish and follows former Newcastle wing Iwan Stephens in signing for Cardiff.

“Joining Cardiff is a really exciting prospect for me," said Jennings.

"It’s a club that has got ambition to improve and be competitive in the United Rugby Championship.

“That’s always one of the first things that I look for in a club, is its intent to improve and be better than where it has been in the past and present."

Jennings can also cover fly-half although Cardiff have signed Callum Sheedy for the 2024-25 season to battle with Tinus de Beer for the number 10 shirt.

“Rory is a player I’ve admired for a long time now," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.

"He is someone who has an attacking mindset and fits the Cardiff game model as an inside centre with a triple threat in terms of his run, kick and pass game."

Cardiff have also signed props Ed Byrne and Danny Southworth and wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb for next season.

Mason Grady, Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Cameron Winnett, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Evan Lloyd, Harri Millard, James Botham, Jacob Beetham and Alun Lawrence are among the players who have committed their futures at the Arms Park.

Departing Cardiff players include Wales internationals Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre, Ellis Jenkins, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Owen Lane, Josh Turnbull as well as Ciaran Parker, Aled Summerhill, Arwel Robson Max Clark, Gonzalo Bertranou, Matthew Aubrey, Lopeti Timani and Willis Halaholo.