Cardiff sign flanker Dan Thomas from Bristol

Dan Thomas had a spell on loan at Scarlets in 2022 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff have signed flanker Dan Thomas following his departure from Bristol.

Thomas spent seven seasons with the Bears and made 144 appearances.

The 30-year-old will make the same move to Cardiff as fly-half Callum Sheedy who is also arriving from Ashton Gate for the 2024-25 season.

“I had a great time at Bristol and hold so many fond memories but I am now excited to join Cardiff," said Thomas.

“I am a proud Welshman and to be able to return home to Wales with Cardiff was a big pull in my decision."

Thomas, who came through the Scarlets academy and also spent time with Gloucester, will compete with Thomas Young and James Botham for the number seven jersey, while providing experience to Gwilym Bradley and Lucas de la Rua.

Cardiff are losing back-row quartet Ellis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull, Shane Lewis-Hughes and Lopeti Timani next season.

“I feel he is good fit for the club," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.

“He comes from a good environment and also arrives with a point to prove in Wales.

“He suits our attacking playing style as a fast and dynamic openside, who is effective on both sides of the ball and has a lot of experience from the Premiership."

Cardiff have also signed former Newcastle duo Ryan Jennings and Iwan Stephens, props Ed Byrne and Danny Southworth and wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb.

Mason Grady, Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Cameron Winnett, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Evan Lloyd, Harri Millard, James Botham, Jacob Beetham and Alun Lawrence are among the players who have committed their futures at the Arms Park.

Departing Cardiff players include Wales internationals Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre, Owen Lane, Ciaran Parker, Aled Summerhill, Arwel Robson Max Clark, Gonzalo Bertranou, Matthew Aubrey and Willis Halaholo.