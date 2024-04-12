Cardiff plans on hold while Vincent Tan decides future of boss Erol Bulut

[Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says he cannot make proper plans to prepare for next season due to the uncertainty over his own future.

Bulut and his coaches have consulted over possible recruitment for next term.

But owner Vincent Tan is still to confirm whether Bulut will be at the helm.

And asked if he had sorted a pre-season programme, Bulut said: “I cannot, because I do not know about my future.

“I can plan only four more games and then we will see.”

Cardiff go to Millwall on Saturday, currently 11th in the Championship table and for some time have been clear of any relegation worries which characterised the last two seasons.

The former Fenerbahce manager was recruited last summer in a hunt led by chairman Mehmet Dalman

Bulut, 49, is still close to the Cardiff chairman and said: “With him we talk many times, positive talks,.

"But in the end our owner Vincent Tan has to make the decision on what he wants for next season and what kind of plans he has, so we are waiting.”

He added there were currently no plans to talk to the Malaysian based tycoon, Tan, before the end of the season.

“If they think about that for the new season with me, they will come to me. If not, they will not. So then I have to plan my flight tickets back to Istanbul.”

With the uncertainty continuing, Bulut has had to answer plenty of questions over his future and has made it clear, he would like to stay.

Though pre-season plans are on hold, Bulut has examined what his squad might need for next season’s campaign, if he is still in charge.

“With my squad and coaching group we have many players on our list. Also with the club and with the recruitment (team) we spoke about many players..

“I am prepared a little for the next season. If we can continue, so we can go on. But we don’t have much time.

“You know the market is not cheap so the club have to make a quick decision and quick plans to go on, otherwise it will be too late.”

On Wednesday night Cardiff collected their ninth win on the road in the Championship with a 1-0 victory at Birmingham City.

The travelling Bluebirds supporters made their voices heard by chanting they wanted the Germany-born former Turkish under-21 player to stay.

Bulut said he also had a good rapport with supporters at his other clubs but added: “ Cardiff fans are great, we are close. We have had meetings many times with the groups, I like them and they support the team perfectly.”

When it was put to him, the players were clearly playing to help secure his future, he said: “First of all they have to play for the club, for Cardiff City, for the great fans, for themselves and at the end, may be for me.”