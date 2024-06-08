Cardiff lock Davies banned for three games

Cardiff’s Seb Davies has received a three-game suspension following his red card against Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship.

The Wales lock, who came on as a replacement, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Owen Watkin late on in the Judgement Day game at Cardiff City Stadium last Saturday.

Davies accepted the offence and was given a three-week ban rather than six weeks.

The suspension will be reduced by a further week should Davies complete a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

Davies will not miss any competitive matches because the ban will be served during pre-season before the 2024-25 season.