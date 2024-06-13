Cardiff hooker Hughes signs new deal

Hooker Dafydd Hughes made two first-team appearances for Cardiff last season [Huw Evans Agency]

Hooker Dafydd Hughes has signed a new contract to remain with Cardiff Rugby.

The 28-year-old former Scarlets player joined the Blue and Blacks in October 2023 following the demise of English Championship side Jersey Reds.

Hughes made two first-team appearances last season and has now put pen to paper on a new deal to compete with Liam Belcher, Evan Lloyd and Efan Daniel for the number two jersey.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to remain at Cardiff," Hughes said.

"Since the sad collapse of Jersey, I have had a great welcome at the Arms Park and have enjoyed being part of a really competitive squad, which is full of potential and striving to improve.

“There is a lot of competition at hooker, but we all get along well and are driving each other to become better players."