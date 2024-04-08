Cardiff fear Wilson-Esbrand could miss rest of season

Cardiff City fear they could be without on-loan Manchester City defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand for the rest of the season.

Wilson-Esbrand is due to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury which forced him off during Saturday's 3-1 Championship home defeat by Hull City.

The 21-year-old had come on as a second-half substitute but lasted only 18 minutes before pulling up.

Wilson-Esbrand, who was on loan at French club Reims before switching to Cardiff in January, has made eight starts and three substitute appearances for the Bluebirds.

If the injury is significant - as Cardiff fear - then the England Under-21 international may miss the remaining five matches of the season.

Cardiff travel to relegation-threatened Birmingham City on Wednesday night, where they could again be without Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill.

Their injury list also includes striker Kion Etete and midfielder Ryan Wintle, who both missed the Hull defeat, as did Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda.

Cardiff will go to St Andrew's looking to improve on a run of three defeats in the last four games, a run which has left them 11th in the table.