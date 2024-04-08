Cardiff fans want a team 'on the front foot'

Former Cardiff City striker Nathan Blake says fans want to see the Bluebirds playing on the front foot.

Cardiff have made progress this season under Erol Bulut, with the club destined for a mid-table Championship finish after last year’s relegation near-miss.

Nevertheless, Bulut’s team have at times faced criticism from supporters for their tactical approach.

Bulut’s future in Wales remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire this summer, and Blake has suggested the former Fenerbahce boss could – at times – look to take a more positive approach.

“The manager is saying the team was too passive,” Blake told BBC Radio Wales Sport in the wake of Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Hull City.

“At no point did I see him freaking out and telling people to squeeze, press or get up the pitch.

“How they set up is clearly how they have been training all week.

“You will get away with it here or there [with the fans], or if they think they are coming up against a team who are flying at the top of the league and this is the way they can beat them. It’s acceptable [in that situation].

“But on the whole they want to see you on the front foot, not the back foot.

“As the manager, you are not responsible for players’ desire and commitment, but how you set up and how you ask the team to play will allow your team to be super aggressive, pressing the ball, or if you say to them sit deep, two banks of four and frontmen drop in as well [it will be different].

“I don’t see progression in the way Cardiff are playing.”

Hull was a third defeat in four matches for Bulut’s men, who return to action at relegation-threatened Birmingham City on Wednesday.