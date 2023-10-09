Cardiff Dragons: Nia Jones expects carnival atmosphere at Utilita Arena games

Nia Jones has 30 caps for the Wales women's football team and was named young player of the year in 2011

Wales netball captain Nia Jones is expecting a "carnival atmosphere" when Cardiff Dragons play at the Utilita Arena next June.

The Cardiff arena is to host the final two rounds of the recently rebranded Dragons' regular season.

Jones says playing at the venue is a "scoop" for Wales' top netball side.

"It`s so cool, the last time I was there was for a JLS concert and the only time before that was for a Westlife gig," she said.

"I'm hoping I do those guys justice by sharing a changing room!

"But honestly, what a scoop for the Cardiff Dragons. I played with the Leeds Rhinos at the AO Arena in Manchester and at Leeds' First Direct Arena and it's something completely different - a proper party, carnival atmosphere and the crowd are right on top of the court.

"To get our elite sport on that sort of stage and getting as many fans in as possible at an iconic venue in Cardiff, what a way to kick off the new name and new brand."

Cardiff Dragons had spent 18 years as the Celtic Dragons until announcing their rebrand in August, with the Netball Super League franchise saying they wanted to establish greater ties to the Welsh capital.

They are set to play at the Utilita Arena - previously known as the Motorpoint Arena - against Jones' former side Leeds Rhinos on June 8, 2024, and then again against Team Bath seven days later.

The Dragons' season starts at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena against Saracens on 17 February.

As a dual-code international, having also played internationally for Wales' football team, Jones is better qualified than most to comment on the growth of women's sport.

The wing defence or goal defence rejoined the Dragons last month after a season at Leeds.

She hopes the "amazing movement" in women's football can be replicated in netball.

"Everyone plays netball, everyone has that stage in their lives and can relate with the position they used to play or maybe still play recreationally," said the 31-year-old.

"Not many people know the level we play at and how serious we are as athletes, how often we train and how technical and tactical it is.

"If anybody comes and doesn't enjoy it I'll refund your ticket, because everybody I've begged to come has come away and said 'I can't believe how fast it is, brilliant music and atmosphere'.

"I can compare it to the Cardiff Devils [ice hockey tam]. The first time I went to see Cardiff Devils it was like another world, I couldn't believe how many fans there were, the electric atmosphere, and the Cardiff Dragons at home is very similar."

'Like Ancelotti or Mourinho'

The Dragons finished bottom of the National Super League in 2023 but Jones is excited at the prospect of learning from Australian former world championships-winning coach and player Jill McIntosh, who has extended her contract in Wales after joining midway through the season.

"I haven't had a proper face-to-face chat with her yet and I think it's quite good she's on the other side of the world because it adds a bit of fear factor, but we can't wait to work with her," said Jones.

"She's a legend of the game, netball royalty. In football you'd be comparing her to Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho - renowned winners.

"Her CV speaks for itself and I've heard her sessions are absolutely savage, so I'm looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into that."