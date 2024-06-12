Cardiff Devils sign Evan Mosey for fourth season

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Evan Mosey for a fourth season.

The 35-year-old American, who can play forward and defence, played 47 league games last season, scoring 10 goals and 21 assists.

He finished the season with Team GB at the World Championships, scoring two goals and three assists.

Mosey played for Devils between 2018 and 2020 and was part of the 2019 play-off championship team, but missed most of the following season with injury.

He then joined Sheffield Steelers before returning to the Welsh capital last summer.

"I really like it in Cardiff so it was an easy choice for me when they asked if I wanted to come back," Mosey said.

"Last season wasn't the best season, but obviously the front office, the owners and the players are committed to winning trophies, and that was something that enticed me to come back."