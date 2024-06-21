Cardiff confirm pre-season plans

[Getty Images]

Cardiff City have confirmed their pre-season plans as they prepare for the 2024/25 Championship season.

Cardiff will play three games in the Welsh capital before embarking on a tour to Austria.

The Bluebirds will host Reading at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday, 31 July in their final home friendly.

Erol Bulut’s side begin their pre-season against Kidderminster Harriers on Wednesday, 10 July before games with K.V Kortrijk on Saturday, 13 July and Penybont on Tuesday, 16 July with all three games scheduled for the Cardiff International Sports Campus.

Cardiff pre-season fixtures:

Cardiff City vs. Kidderminster Harriers, Cardiff International Sports Campus, Wednesday 10th July, 19:30 BST

Cardiff City vs. K.V. Kortrijk, Cardiff International Sports Campus, Saturday 13th July, 12:00 BST

Cardiff City v Penybont FC, Cardiff International Sports Campus, Tuesday 16th July, 19:30 BST.

Cardiff City vs. Reading, Cardiff City Stadium, Wednesday 31st July, 19:30 BST.