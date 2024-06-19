Cardiff City transfer planning under way

[Getty Images]

Cardiff City have begun their recruitment planning for the season ahead after securing the future of manager Erol Bulut.

Bulut signed a two-year deal to remain as Cardiff City manager, a month after their 2023-24 Championship season ended.

Bulut's previous contract had been set to expire this summer after he took charge at Cardiff on a one-year agreement in June 2023.

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman, Bulut and the rest of Cardiff’s transfer committee had a meeting earlier this week to discuss potential recruitment plans.

Bulut is expected to return to Cardiff next week as the Bluebirds look to step up an overhaul of their squad.

In addition to incomings, Bulut has previously suggested he expects Premier League interest in defender Perry Ng and forward Rubin Colwill.