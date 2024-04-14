Cardiff City eye treble after Adran Trophy win over Swansea City

Cardiff City finished nine points ahead of Swansea to win this season's Adran Premier [Huw Evans picture agency]

Cardiff City remain on course for the domestic treble following a 5-1 win over Swansea City in the Genero Adran Trophy final.

Swansea, without injured captain Katy Hosford, were ahead after 18 minutes through Monet Legall's excellent strike.

Megan Bowen put Adran Premier champions Cardiff level after the break.

Cardiff took control with Molly Kehoe, Rhianne Oakley and two goals from Eliza Collie sealing victory.

Victory at Penybont's SDM Glass Stadium was the first time Cardiff had won the Genero Trophy having lost to Cardiff Met in last season's final.

Having retained the Adran Premier title earlier this month, Cardiff will be hoping to win the Bute Energy Welsh Cup next month to complete the treble.

Iain Derbyshire's team face Wrexham in the final at Newport's Rodney Parade on Sunday, 5 May.