Cardiff City: Callum Robinson and Mahlon Romeo disciplined by Bluebirds

Cardiff City striker Callum Robinson and defender Mahlon Romeo have been disciplined by the club.

The duo were not included in the squad for Wednesday's 1-0 Championship win at Birmingham City.

Manager Erol Bulut said the pair had been subject to a "disciplinary penalty" but opted against expanding on the issue, citing it as "internal".

"I said at the start of the season, discipline and respect is the most important thing for me," Bulut said.

"They were a little bit away from that."

Antigua and Barbuda full-back Romeo, 28, will be back in the squad for Saturday's Championship encounter against his former club Millwall.

But Bulut was less clear on 29-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Robinson.

Bulut said: "For Robbo we will have a discussion. I will also have a talk with Mahlon but he will be back."

Cardiff fielded only eight substitutes in the victory at Birmingham - their ninth away win in the Championship this term.

Romeo, who joined the Bluebirds from Millwall in June 2022, has made only five starts and seven substitute appearances in the league this season, though he has been a regular in the first-team squad.

Robinson, recruited from West Bromwich Albion in September 2022, has made 22 Championship appearances in this campaign, scoring one goal.

Since the turn of the year, injuries have restricted him to a cup start at Sheffield Wednesday and a substitute appearance in the league against Sunderland.