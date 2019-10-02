Cardiff City will appeal Fifa verdict that they must pay Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala

Fifa has told Cardiff they must pay for the transfer of Emiliano Sala - Getty Images Europe

Cardiff City have confirmed they will appeal Fifa’s decision to force them to pay Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala.

The Welsh club said it was “extremely disappointed” with the verdict of the governing body’s Players’ Status Committee, which on Monday ruled them liable for the first instalment of the £15 million fee – and by implication the remaining two instalments.

Cardiff said in a statement: “Following Fifa’s update on their announcement regarding the transfer of Emiliano Sala, Cardiff City Football Club will be launching an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Cardiff City FC is extremely disappointed at the decision of the Players’ Status Committee to award against the club. It would appear the committee has reached its conclusion on a narrow aspect of the overall dispute, without considering the full documentation presented by Cardiff City FC to Fifa.

“Nevertheless, there remains clear evidence that the transfer agreement was never completed in accordance with multiple contractual requirements which were requested by Nantes, thereby rendering in null and void.

“We shall be appealing to CAS in order to seek a decision which considers all of the relevant contractual information and provides clarity on the full legal situation between our two clubs.

“This is a complex matter, which includes ongoing civil and criminal considerations both in the UK and abroad, which will likely have an impact on the validity of the transfer. It is therefore vital that a comprehensive judgement is reached following a full assessment and review of the facts.”