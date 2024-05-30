Cardiff announce departure of centre Halaholo

Cardiff have announced they are releasing Wales centre Willis Halaholo at the end of the season.

His centre partner Rey Lee-Lo, 38, is also out of contract but has not been named on the 14-man leavers list as Cardiff consider another deal for the Samoan.

Number eight Lopeti Timani, wing Aled Summerhill, scrum-halves Gonzalo Bertranou and Matthew Aubrey and centre Max Clark are also leaving, while Ellis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull and Ciaran Parker are retiring.

Tomos Williams (Gloucester), Rhys Carre (Saracens), Shane Lewis-Hughes (Dragons), Owen Lane (Valance-Romans) and Arwel Robson (Chambery) are leaving for new clubs.

Cardiff new signings include fly-half Callum Sheedy, props Ed Byrne and Danny Southworth and wings Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Iwan Stephens.

Former Italy lock Corniel van Zyl takes the role of forwards coach with a move from Ealing Trailfinders, where he took a short-term deal after the collapse of London Irish.

Mason Grady, Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Cameron Winnett, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Evan Lloyd, Harri Millard, James Botham, Jacob Beetham and Alun Lawrence have all signed new deals, alongside defence coach Gethin Jenkins.

Halaholo's final game could be in the Judgement Day derby game against Ospreys on Saturday, June 1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 33-year-old was among a raft of players who originally left the Arms Park 12 months ago when their contracts ended in the summer of 2023.

But Halaholo, who first joined Cardiff in 2016, returned to the club in pre-season as he proved his fitness and form.

After recovering from an Achilles injury, Halaholo re-signed in October 2023 and later claimed a deal to stay until the end of this season.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt admitted it was "always a difficult time of year when any player departs".

“All 14 of these players have given their absolute all for the club during their time here and can look back on their time at Cardiff Arms Park with enormous pride," said Sherratt.

“Six of the boys are products of a fantastic pathway and have been involved with the club since they were 15 or 16, they have dedicated so much of their life to Cardiff, and will always remain a Blue and Black.

“The likes of Willis and JT (Turnbull), have also established themselves as adopted Cardiffians and will go down as among our greatest signings.

“We wish the players the very best for the next chapter, whether that is experiencing something new with another club, moving into coaching or life after rugby.”