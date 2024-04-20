Cardiff 2-1 Southampton: What Martin said

Russell Martin spoke to BBC Radio Wales after Southampton's defeat to Cardiff: "It's unacceptable to lose a game with the amount of chances we had.

"We should have been out of sight. We played some amazing football but it won't matter one bit because we lost. If you're not going to be clinical in their box, then you defend your own.

"Today has done us a lot of harm in terms of chasing the automatic spot, but we have to react properly now. We've got three games left. We can still get more than 90 points.

"I expect a big reaction from everyone. If it means our season is going to be extended, so be it and we have to get ready for that."