Cardiac Hawkeyes: Takeaways from Iowa’s thrilling win over Nebraska

The 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes have an uncanny knack for puling out the most improbable wins in ways that seem unbelievable. Each week seems to be a new way to win a football game and it has Iowa sitting at a 10-2 record.

This week’s 13-10 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers came on a game-winning field goal as time expired off of the foot of backup kicker Marshall Meeder. Iowa was set up for success due to an interception from an unlikely candidate, defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett.

The Hawkeyes spoiled Nebraska’s day by cementing their record at 5-7 and putting a big damper on any thoughts of a bowl game. Iowa also is taking the Heroes Trophy back home to Iowa City.

It was unlikely and might just be the Hawkeyes’ most improbable win yet, but a win is a win and no one can take away 10-2. Here are the takeaways from the exhilirating win.

Marshall Meeder is the definition of clutch

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall Meeder was called upon in a moment that required him to be clutch and did he ever answer the bell. The backup kicker was tasked with hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Meeder stepped in, on the road, in a rivalry game, and on his first kick of the season he lifted the Hawkeyes over the Cornhuskers and has put himself in Iowa lore forever with his walk-off winner.

Drew Stevens has become a worry

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Iowa’s normally trusty kicker, Drew Stevens, has suddenly become a bit of an issue for the Hawkeyes’ kicking game. He struggled mightily today and it was the culmination of a trend that had quietly been growing.

Stevens had two of his kicks blocked today and kicked two of his kickoffs out of bounds gifting Nebraska great field position. One has to wonder where Stevens is at mentally after a game like today. He has been phenomenal for Iowa through a large portion of his career and the Hawkeyes need him to be successful.

Ethan Hurkett has been outstanding

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Hurkett has been everything expected and then even more this year. He has been an outstanding revelation for the Hawkeyes after he was under the radar during the preseason. Today, he stepped up as the head Hawkeye.

Hurkett had the interception that set Iowa up with the chance to kick the game-winning field goal. He also led Iowa in tackles today, with 9 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Iowa's run game came through

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

On a day where points were hard to come by, any yard gained was even more magnified. Iowa’s ground game, against a defense that entered the game allowing just 86.5 yards per game, came through massively.

Iowa ran for 160 yards, nearly double what Nebraska allows. Leshon Williams led the way with 111 yards on 16 carries and gashed a defense that was not accustomed to getting ran on.

Next stop: Indy

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Against all odds, with a myriad of injuries to key players, and in the midst of having to find new ways to win each week, the Iowa Hawkeyes are 10-2 Big Ten West champs and are headed to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship in a week.

They get the winner of Michigan versus Ohio State and are going to enter the game with no one believing they stand a chance. That is right on par for how this entire season has been. Iowa has nothing to lose and is playing with house money. Nothing this year has made sense, so why not defy logic one more time?

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire