Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease "Wap" Follow-Up

Image via Getty/Francis Specker/CBS

A Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunion? Yes, please.

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning rappers took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of “Wap”—their polarizing collaborative track that was equal parts empowering and raunchy.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” Cardi wrote. “It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

Megan responded by thanking the Bronx rapper for inviting her on the track, and then expressed her desire to reconnect on another record.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY 😛,” Megan tweeted. “Thank you for having me. I think the people deserve another collab 🥰😌.”

Cardi addressed the song’s backlash in a series of tweets at the top of the year, reminding her critics that her music isn’t intended for children.

“Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa!” she wrote. “I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok