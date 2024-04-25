Cardell Hayes sentenced in killing of former New Orleans Saints player

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cardell Hayes, the man who was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with credit for time served.

Hayes’ retrial began earlier this year, on Monday, Jan. 22.

He was previously found guilty of killing Smith and wounding Smith’s wife in 2016, after admitting his actions were done in self-defense. However, his conviction was later thrown out because there was not a unanimous verdict.

On Jan. 24, Smith’s wife, Raquel Smith, gave her testimony, in which she recalled how she and her husband were walking away when Hayes began shooting

“I don’t even know why he shot me or why he shot Will because their arguing, their bickering was done. It was over,” she testified.

She also said, “It was not necessary for this man to murder my husband. That argument was just an argument, and he murdered my husband, and he shot me in both of my legs. You don’t pull out a gun over your feelings. I’m insulted because my husband died over his feelings being hurt.”

On Jan. 27, Hayes was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm and not guilty of attempted manslaughter. The verdict was returned around 12 a.m.

FILE – Cardell Hayes enters Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in New Orleans, Sept. 20, 2023, for a hearing regarding his retrial for shooting former NFL star Will Smith. Hayes is scheduled for sentencing Thursday, April 25, 2024, in a New Orleans courtroom. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE – New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith appears before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Dec. 9, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. Cardell Hayes, the man who fatally shot the retired NFL star during a confrontation following a car crash in 2016, is scheduled for sentencing Thursday, April 25, 2024, in a New Orleans courtroom. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

On April 25, a judge sentenced Hayes to 25 years in prison with credit for time served.

