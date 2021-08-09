Cardano Prioritizes Human Rights, Says Founder Charles Hoskinson

BeInCrypto –

Cardano founder and IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson recently spoke on the difficulty of utilizing blockchain technology in the developing world.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg highlighting Cardano’s work in Ethiopia, Hoskinson emphasized his company’s commitment to human rights. “We’re a big believer in quality human rights,” he said. For this reason, he says it wouldn’t make sense to build identity solutions in countries that “have an onerous record of very significant institutional violations.” In these instances, he believes the solutions could be abused by the state against the population.

However, Hoskinson admitted that to function the company had to be pragmatic in its approach. “You have to balance every deal. You look at first the country level and then you work your way to the facts and circumstances,” he said. “Things change –- and in some cases, you have to leave, even after you spent years working in a country.”

