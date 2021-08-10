Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Thinks Ethereum Could Peak in 2022

BeInCrypto –

In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson spoke on a number of topics related to Cardano and Ethereum.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum, recently spoke with Bloomberg News about ADA and ETH along with the broader cryptocurrency world in general. After working to create Ethereum, the developer left to create his own firm, Cardano. Since that time, the two camps have fired warning shots at each other with criticism and a fair amount of shade thrown from both sides.

Hoskinson was asked recently about Ethereum’s move toward proof-of-state (POS) and responded by stating that Cardano had already become the first to come to market with POS. He added that POS was just the engine and that if you buy an expensive car, it needs more than just a strong engine. He was queried whether the transition would be a “Cardano-killer,” to which he simply responded by saying he believes Cardano’s “scalability, interoperability, and sustainability,” put it above that of Ethereum in general.

