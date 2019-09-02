Cardale Jones waits for an opportunity

When the Chargers made quarterback Cardale Jones a preseason roster casualty for the second straight year, it was suggested that he’d quickly find another home soon.

Define “soon.”

Jones was unclaimed on waivers and, to date, unsigned to a practice squad, where he still has eligibility.

A fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, Jones was traded to the Chargers in 2017 and spent 2018 on the L.A. practice squad.

It is a bit surprising that Jones has been ignored, because he had a solid preseason. Jones completed 28 of 41 passes for 357 yards (8.7 yards per attempt) for one touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.4.

The XFL also could be an option for Jones. Norm Chow, the coordinator of the L.A. Wildcats’ offense, has recently praised Jones, who has the kind of name recognition that the XFL may be looking for, even if he currently doesn’t have the skill set the NFL is looking for.