Cardale Jones and Desmond Howard get into Twitter war of words over upcoming Heisman ceremony

The Heisman finalists were announced recently and as expected, C.J. Stroud has received another invitation to New York City for the ceremony and trophy presentation. If you remember, Stroud was in the Big Apple last year at this time, where he finished fourth behind winner Bryce Young of Alabama, Aiden Hutchinson of Michigan, and Kenny Pickett of Pitt.

Receiving an invite to NYC for what most consider the most prestigious award in all of sports is quite an honor in and of itself. One that can be celebrated regardless of team affiliations. And certainly, that should be the case when it comes to television personalities hosting the event.

However, that wasn’t the case in 2021 when former Heisman winner and Michigan Wolverine, Desmond Howard tried to make a joke at Stroud’s expense. While talking to Hutchinson, Tim Tebow made a comment about Pickett standing between the two rivals, and then Howard directed a comment toward the Buckeye QBs saying Pickett might offer protection “better than his offensive line.” referring to the loss and number of times Michigan got to Stroud.

Stroud didn’t look amused and Buckeye Nation was not happy either. Now after finding out that the OSU quarterback would be back in New York for the second year in a row, former Ohio State QB, Cardale Jones called Howard out telling the former Heisman winner in so many words to keep his comments to himself.

Just keep them slick ass comments to yourself up on stage and let these well deserving young men enjoy one of the biggest, prestigious moments a collegiate athlete can have. Congrats and good luck to all 4 finalists. #CJForHeisman https://t.co/8cSMAt505d — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 6, 2022

Howard fired back in an all-caps tirade with a condescending tone and referenced back to Jones’s now-infamous tweet about not coming to OSU to “play school”.

Desmond Howard vs. Cardale Jones. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/r6iPzsO4aK — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 6, 2022

Most Buckeye fans felt that Howard was out of line with the comment. It is doubtful that it was meant as a serious jab, but more likely a poorly executed joke. Sometimes things sound good in your mind, but once they come out of your mouth… not so much.

Here’s hoping that this year’s ceremony can take place without any verbal barbs regardless of intention.

The Heisman ceremony will take place this Saturday evening, December 10 on ESPN starting at 8 p,m. ET.

