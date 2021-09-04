Carbon keys Red Devils' 49-42 win

Sep. 4—Kenyata Carbon came up big time for the Owensboro Red Devils in a remarkable high school football game on Friday night.

Carbon broke up a 35-all tie with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and visiting OHS went on to outlast Daviess County 49-42 before a standing-room-only crowd at Reid Stadium.

"Kenyata's kickoff return came when we had to have it," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "The game was tied and we were having trouble stopping them, and Kenyata stepped up for us and made the big play of the game.

"It's team game, and this is a great team victory, but Kenyata was outstanding in so many different ways tonight, including on the defensive side of the ball. He's a difference-maker."

Fittingly, Carbon opened the scoring on the Red Devils' second possession, racing 62 yards for a touchdown that gave OHS (2-1) a 7-0 edge midway through the first period.

Owensboro's lead increased to 14-0 at 1:17 of the first when Gavin Wimsatt hooked up with Ethan Pendleton for a seven-yard scoring pass to cap a 10-play, 59-yard drive.

The Panthers (2-1) answered on their ensuing possession as quarterback Joe Humphreys engineered a 13-play, 67-yard march to paydirt. Humphreys scored on a one-yard keeper and then added a 2-point conversion run to pull DC within 14-8.

OHS came right back, however, driving 65 yards in 10 plays and taking a 21-8 lead on a 25-yard TD burst by Carbon at 5:05 of the second period.

Less than two minutes later the Devils stretched their lead to 28-8. Jeremiah Goodwin intercepted a Humphreys pass and fumbled just before reaching the end zone, but the ball was recovered by Xander Early for a TD.

DC responded on its next possession, however, with a five-play, 55-yard drive that was climaxed by Humprheys' 21-yard scoring toss to Carter Hamilton, pulling the Panthers within 28-14 at intermission.

Story continues

Owensboro's Khalil Rogers opened the second half with a long kickoff return to the DC 15-yard line. Carbon picked up 14 yards on first down before Wimsatt rammed into the end zone from a yard out to make it 35-14.

But DC had just begun to fight.

Humphreys hooked up with Max Dees for a 46-yard scoring pass at 9:10 of the third; Humphreys scored on a one-yard keeper at 2:32 of the third; and Dees caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Humphreys at 10:38 of the fourth to pull the Panthers even.

Seconds later, Carbon took the wind of of the DC sails with his momentum-swinging kickoff return to paydirt.

"Kenyata Carbon was lights out," Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. "We felt like we had him hemmed in on a couple of occasions, but he just outran our coverage.

"I'm extremely proud of our football team. We stuck with the best of the best tonight and a game like this should prove to our guys that we can step on the field and go toe-to-toe with any team we play."

Carbon struck again midway through the fourth, zipping 64 yards for a back-breaking touchdown.

The Panthers kept battling — pulling within a touchdown after a 22-yard TD pass from Humphreys to Renfrow at 1:54, but OHS recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock to end it.

Carbon led all rushers with 180 yards on only 10 carries, with three touchdowns — in addition to his critical kickoff return for a score. Wimsatt completed 9-of-16 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, as the Red Devils finished with 332 yards of total offense.

DC amassed 509 yards of total offense primarily behind Humphreys, who completed 39-of-58 aerials for 378 yards and four TDs. The Panthers got a huge lift from Gunnar Evans, who rushed 15 times for 132 yards.

Next Friday, Owensboro plays host to rival Owensboro Catholic in a City-County matchup, while Daviess County pays a visit to Ohio County.

OWENSBORO 14-14-7-14 — 49

DAVIESS COUNTY 0-14-14-14 — 42

O-Carbon 62 run (Lanz kick)

O-Pendleton 7 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)

DC-Humphreys 1 run (Humphreys run)

O-Carbon 25 run (Lanz kick)

O-X. Early fumble recovery in end zone (Lanz kick)

DC-Hamilton 21 pass from Humphreys (kick failed)

O-Wimsatt 1 run (Lanz kick)

DC-Dees 46 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Humphreys 1 run (Higgs kick)

DC-Dees 1 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

O-Carbon 80 KO return (Lanz kick)

O-Carbon 64 run (Lanz kick)

DC-Renfrow 22 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)