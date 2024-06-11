Caravans & flying from Canada: how are Scotland fans getting to Euro 2024?

[BBC Sport]

Fahren, fahren, fahren auf der autobahn or all aboard the Trans-Europe Express?

We asked how Scotland supporters were travelling to Euro 2024 in Germany and here are some of the responses.

The drivers

Alistair: Bought a 25-year-old leaky caravan with loads of stuff needing fixed back in November. Been fixing it up since then. Removed gas cooker and fire and replaced with electric heater and induction hob. Sealed up the leaky areas and dried it out. Towing from Edinburgh Tuesday morning to Hull. Overnight there and then to Harwich on Wednesday for the overnight ferry to Rotterdam. Then another 500 miles (to coin a phrase) to Munich campsite. Kayaks on roof.

David: Myself and my 12-year-old son are driving to Hampden on Tuesday morning in our campervan to meet some friends who are also travelling in theirs. After some pics at Hampden we drive to Hull where we get an overnight ferry to Rotterdam and then drive through the Netherlands and onto our campsite just outside Cologne.

Anon: Retro-fitted Ford Transit! Shetland - Ardersier - Hull - Rotterdam - Munich then up to Cologne for Switzerland game.

Flying long-haul

Cameron: 19-year-old Scotland fan currently coming to the end of three months of travel in South America! Flying all the way from Rio de Janeiro to Frankfurt before getting three trains to meet my brother in Düsseldorf. All on a budget before getting a 25-hour bus home two days later.

Richard: Flying Tuesday night from Atlanta, Georgia, with my wife and eight-year-old son.

Allyson: Flying from New York via Dublin to Munich, then using trains to move about Germany. When Kenny McLean scored in Norway I said "let's go" and splurged on a package.

David: Travelling from Perth Australia on Tuesday to Munich for my first major tournament. I am 69 so it's never too late. 17-hour flight (not looking forward to) but once I arrive it will all be worth it.

Eric: Flying in from Portland, Oregon. Meeting five old pals from Dumbarton in a rented van that's just gone overnight in a ferry from Newcastle to Amsterdam. Quick drive to Munich and an opening point for the Scots.

Anon: Traveling from Wellington, New Zealand. Leave on Wednesday night and will fly via Singapore to Frankfurt. Close to 30 hours of travel. Hopefully have a bit of a sleep then train to Munich the morning of the game. We have tickets for the opening game which will be incredible. Then head to Cologne for the Switzerland game.

Selbs: Germany from Australia! A 12 hour bus journey to Adelaide airport, then Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul and eventually Dusseldorf.

Anon: Flying in from Calgary to see the Tartan Army. Will meet my old man and brother in Munich. No ticket for the Germany game as of yet. Have a ticket for the Hungary game. I think we will finish third in our group and just manage to sneak into the knockout stages.

Gordon: Melbourne to Saigon to Frankfurt to Munich - and on the way back going via Helsinki. Going to be the first time aged 44 that I see Scotland in a major tournament. Been regretting not going to France for 26 years!

What about the rest?

Ross: Having lived in Stuttgart for the past nine years, when Germany was announced as host country I dreamed off this moment every day. My dream becomes reality and my very understanding wife is relocating to my mother-in-law’s for two weeks in order to accommodate three friends and two cousins.

Martin: Flight from Dublin to Brussels then a train from Brussels to Cologne for the Switzerland game.

Ewan: My friend and I are flying from Edinburgh to Milan and getting the seven-hour overnight bus at 1am to Munich. Should be some laugh.

Euan: I’ll be getting two buses for over 20 hours from Swansea to Cologne but for under £50 it’s a bargain.

Aileen: Me, my husband & two daughters – aged 19 & 17 - are flying to Paris next Sunday then taking the train to Cologne to go to the Scotland v Switzerland game.