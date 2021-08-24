Carabao Cup second round: live updates from Aston Villa vs Barrow and around the grounds

EFL league Carabao Cup second round live Aston Villa Barrow - PA

Barrow vs Aston Villa kicks off at 7.45pm and is on Sky Sports Main Event/Football

Norwich and Leeds United host Bournemouth and Crewe

Bournemouth, Swansea City, Sheffield United and Derby County also in action

Barrow vs Aston Villa the pick of the ties

Barrow ended a 48-year-wait to return to the Football League last season and tonight they face Premier League opposition for the first time in their history as Aston Villa travel north in the Carabao Cup second round.

The televised tie will be worth about £200,000 to Barrow - which is 10 times their record transfer fee - and there will be a capacity crowd at their exposed Holker Street Stadium to see if they can pull of a historic upset. It will be their biggest game in this competition since first division Nottingham Forest visited in 1969.

Villa last major trophy came in this competition in 2000, and they picked up their first win of the season against Newcastle on Saturday when Danny Ings' scissor kick set them on their way. Smith is eager for Villa to continue improving, and is expected to name a team featuring a number of fringe players and youngsters like Jacob Ramsey.

"It's going to take time for a lot of teams to find their feet," Smith said.

"We had a rush last year with the Euros, Copa America, Olympics so it's been a staggered pre-season through the pandemic for a lot of clubs.

"Unfortunately, players are at different levels in terms of their fitness.

"Saturday was a building block to where we need them to be. But it's a building block in the right direction because it was better than last week - although it didn't take much to be better than the first half last week."

We will also have live score updates from all the second-round ties, the first of which kick off at 7pm with Oldham vs Accrington Stanley and Norwich vs Bournemouth. Derby also travel to Sheffield United in the Rob Hulse derby. We will have team news on the way shortly.