Carabao Cup results: West Ham crash out, Liverpool cruise through and Chelsea crush home seven

Fabian Balbuena reacts as West Ham are well beaten: Getty

Manuel Pellegrini took full responsibility after West Ham crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a 4-0 hammering at Oxford.

The Sky Bet League One side scored four unanswered second-half goals via Elliott Moore, Matty Taylor, Tariqe Fosu and the excellent Shandon Baptiste to progress into the fourth round for the first time in 22 years.

It was a terrible result for West Ham, who made nine changes after the 2-0 win at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

“The whole team didn’t play well. Not only did we concede four goals, but we didn’t create too many chances,” Pellegrini admitted.

“We missed too many passes from the beginning and the responsibility is first on me because I picked the players and second of course on the team that didn’t compete.

“We talked enough with all of them to understand that the competition was different, the team was different and to play now against Oxford, who were in a good moment after winning 6-0 (at Lincoln) in their last game.

“The players must understand, but I repeat we couldn’t do it because in front was a team that played very well. I don’t want to take anything away from Oxford because they played very well.”

Max Power’s ninth-minute long-range strike gave Sunderland a 1-0 victory over top-flight opponents Sheffield United, who made 10 changes.

Last season’s beaten semi-finalists Burton continued their love affair with the competition by winning 2-0 at home to the Premier League’s fifth-placed team Bournemouth, who also made 10 changes.

Oliver Sarkic put them ahead in the 14th-minute and Nathan Broadhead’s late goal secured victory over a team 52 places above them in a match affected by power failures which caused a 28-minute delay.

Liverpool, who fielded a completely different XI – including debuts to Harvey Elliott, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Rhian Brewster – were 2-0 winners at League One MK Dons.

Harvey Elliott hands his shirt to a fan at the final whistle (Getty)

Elliott, at 16 years and 174 days old the youngest player to start a competitive match for the club, hit the crossbar in both halves but it was the experienced James Milner was was the key man.

In the first half goalkeeper Stuart Moore spilled his driven shot and could only palm the ball into the net at the second attempt and after the break he provided the assist for defender Ki-Jana Hoever to score his first for the club in only his second appearance.

Chelsea secured their first home win under Frank Lampard with a 7-1 victory against League Two Grimsby.

Goals in the first seven minutes from Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi but a wonder strike from Matt Green ensured it was not plain sailing until Pedro, from the penalty spot just before the break.

Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all scored in the second half.

Aston Villa won the all-Premier League tie at Brighton, who gave debuts to seven academy players, as they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Jota, Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish, with Hayden Roberts briefly making it 2-1 just past the hour.

Reading’s Lucas Boye scored an equaliser in the ninth minute of added time to cancel out Cavaco Jordao’s opener but missed a penalty in the shoot-out as Wolves prevailed 4-2 on spot-kicks.

