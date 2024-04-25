Carabao Cup and expanded Champions League could clash next season amid fixture chaos

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool are one of the sdies who could face scheduling issues next season - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Premier League clubs who qualify for Europe face unprecedented fixture chaos next season and could even be forced to field their kids in the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola warned on Saturday that Manchester City may have to pick a team of Elite Development Squad (EDS) players in the competition during his rant against the scheduling of their FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea on the BBC.

The calendar sent to clubs for next season reveals the City manager was right to be concerned, as well as laying bare the reasons behind the scrapping of FA Cup replays that has seen civil war break out in the English game.

Telegraph Sport has learnt that the expansion of European club competitions and Club World Cup that triggered the axing of cup replays has resulted in the start of the revamped Champions League and Europa League clashing with match-weeks earmarked for the third round of the EFL Cup.

Those dates – week commencing September 16 and 23, respectively – are when English clubs playing in Europe enter the latter competition.

The third round has been split over two match-weeks to help to make it possible for such teams to play their EFL Cup tie in their respective free midweeks.

However, that will depend on a team in the Champions League not drawing a team in the Europa League, which would currently result in a direct clash with one of their European fixtures.

A potentially even more problematic clash could also occur in relation to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, which are scheduled for week commencing December 16.

That is the same week as the final group games in the Uefa Conference League and a week after Matchday 6 in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Again, were a team in the third-tier European competition to make it to the last eight of the EFL Cup, their fixture could be moved to the previous midweek.

However, that would all fall apart if they drew a team in the Champions League or Europa League.

The EFL Cup draw could be engineered to try to avoid such clashes, although that would go against tradition and may also prove futile if too many teams in Europe progress to the latter stages of the competition.

All this comes against the backdrop of the ongoing row over the scrapping of FA Cup replays, one triggered by the failure of Premier League clubs to deliver on their long-awaited new £900 million football support system.

That failure saw the EFL refuse to scrap two-legged semi-finals in its own premier cup competition, placing further pressure on a calendar that has so incensed Guardiola.

He said on Saturday: “Next season, when we play in the Champions League, hopefully we will qualify, it is the same week as the Carabao Cup. How are we going to play? Will we play EDS in the Carabao Cup?

“After next season, we go to the Club World Cup. We are incredibly happy, a lot of money, incredibly prestigious. But how many days do I give off to the players? It’s unsustainable.”

A glimpse of what may be to come next season was provided five years ago when Liverpool played in the Club World Cup.

Their semi-final with Monterrey clashed with their EFL Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa, forcing them to field their youngest-ever starting line-up in the latter game, which was managed by under-23 boss Neil Critchley.

Liverpool were duly thrashed 5-0.

