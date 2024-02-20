Cara Delevingne’s new 'vanilla crême' blonde hair colour is giving peak "It Girl"

Amy Sussman

Cara Delevingne doesn't hold back with hair experimentation. From cropped grey bobs to crotch-length extensions, and from multicoloured spikey mullets to dark neo-noir fantasy hair; she's got range. She even recently blessed us with a return to her OG trademark sunny blonde, taking us back to her Victoria's Secret days. Well, she just debuted another throwback blonde and this one is taking us back to her peak "It Girl" era. When Tumblr was a Cara Delevingne fan forum.

We're talking baby Burberry 2011 Cara, as she just went from a darker biscuity hue to a gorgeous 'vanilla crême' blonde. And no, we won't stop making up new food names for hair colours. If it's a crime, lock us up.

Sitting in the balance between ashy and warm, this colour makes her eyes look like crystal clear waters and we're reminded of just why she was the ultimate It Girl in the early 2010s. The fan girl in us is resurrecting.

Sorry, but Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevigne gave Sabrina and Blair a run for their – iconic bestie – money at this point in history (season 4 of Gossip Girl was not the one.)



Debuting the colour at the British Vogue x Tiffany BAFTA party at Annabels in London, it was the work of hair stylist Rio Sreedharan. While we don't know if he was behind the colour or just the style, we do know he's behind looks from Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Thandiwe Newton and Simone Ashley. *Draws breath*.

The allover colour is giving Barbie's impossibly cool little sister, and it's way too enticing of a hue...

