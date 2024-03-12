Cara Delevingne looks completely unrecognisable with a chin-length strawberry blonde bob

In case you missed it, Cara Delevingne recently made her West End debut, starring in the multi-award-winning revival of Cabaret. But what does this have to do with beauty – or even her hair, for that matter? Well, for her role as Sally Bowles in the musical, the model-turned-actor has undergone a dramatic transformation and to say that she looks pretty unrecognisable would be an understatement...

In an Instagram post shared just short of 24 hours ago [11 March, 2024], Cara debuted five different photography shots from a night on stage. Fronted by a picture of her with a strawberry blonde bob, it's safe to say that we had to do a double, no, triple take at the username.

"Hello darlings…!" she teases in the caption of the carousel post.

This hairstyle is a far cry from her trademark long blonde tresses circa 2015!

In line with the 1930s Jazz Age in which the musical is set, Cara's bob is all about waves. With a softer look than the sleek bob and tight ringlets of the 1920s, the star's chin-length 'do simply ~screams~ Carolyn Jones.

And as for the colour? Well, while it isn't a vibrant pre-Raphaelite red, it most definitely falls into the strawberry blonde category thanks to the softer chestnut red hues that come to life when it catches the spotlight. Simply gorgeous.

Now, we're just waiting on Cara to go the full nine yards and commit to the dramatic chop. Oh, didn't I mention? It's a wig! See what I did there, it's a scam...

