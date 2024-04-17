Cara Consuegra leaving 49ers basketball for Big East head coaching job. What to know

Cara Consuegra, the winningest coach in Charlotte 49ers’ women’s basketball history, is leaving to become head coach at Marquette.

Consuegra directed the 49ers for 13 seasons, compiling a 225-169 record and guiding the program to one NCAA and seven WNIT postseason tournament berths.

She will replace Megan Duffy, who was hired last week as head coach at Virginia Tech.

Consuegra has coaching experience in Milwaukee. She was a Marquette assistant from 2004-11, during which time the Golden Eagles landed postseason tournament berths every year.

“Charlotte has been home to our family for thirteen incredible years,” Consuegra said. “We will forever be indebted to the university and community for the opportunity to represent this first-class program.”

Consuegra’s stats at Charlotte 49ers

Consuegra set the all-time women’s basketball victory record in 2021, but it was the following season when her 49er team reached the NCAA tournament after winning the Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships.

She coached two conference players of the year — Jennifer Hailey (2012-13) and Octavia Jett-Wilson (2021-22). Ten of Consuegra’s players scored 1,000 points in their career, and she had four 20-win seasons.

She also coached 30 all-conference players and seven who went on to professional careers.

“It has been a privilege,” Consuegra said of her time in Charlotte. “While I am excited for new things ahead, Charlotte will always hold a special place in my heart.”

She inherits a Marquette program that finished 23-9 this season under Duffy and reached the NCAA tournament. The Golden Eagles finished third in the Big East Conference behind UConn and Creighton.

Who will be the 49ers next coach?

Charlotte 49ers athletics director Mike Hill said Consuegra’s “impact on this program is remarkable.”

“Not only is she the winningest coach in Charlotte 49ers history, but she is a leader of the highest character and a treasured member of our university family,” he said.

Hill said a search is underway for Consuegra’s replacement.

Consuegra is a native of western Maryland who played college basketball at Iowa. She once held the school’s career assists record — a mark now held by Caitlin Clark.

While at Charlotte, she built her teams around the core values of Heart, Effort, Accountability, Respect and Toughness — HEART.

Consuegra won’t be the only head basketball coach in Milwaukee with a Charlotte connection. Bart Lundy, who coached Queens to several NCAA Division II tournament appearances, just finished his second season as head coach of the Milwaukee Panthers of the Horizon League.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.