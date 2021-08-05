Car hits houses in Cass Township

Aug. 5—MINERSVILLE — At least one person was injured Thursday morning when a car apparently jumped a sidewalk, became airborne and struck a house in Cass Township.

The crash occurred on Sunbury Road, Route 901, at the intersection with Condors Lane around 6:45 a.m.

Cass Township police said Trevor A. Shultz, 20, of 516 Pine St., Kulpmont, was driving a 2020 Subaru east when he went off the right side of the road and struck a sidewalk, sending the vehicle airborne and into the side of a front porch of a home at 905 Sunbury Road about three feet off the ground. The sole occupant of the home — Belinda Balcavage — was home at the time and was not injured.

Prior to hitting the Balcavage home, police said, the vehicle struck the front porch of an unoccupied home next to 905 Sunbury St.

The impact caused severe damage to the porch, pushing rows of brick about a foot from their original location. The car then came to a stop on its side in the southbound lanes of Route 901.

Police said officers spoke to Shultz, who said he and his roommate — Brett M. Venna, 29, of 904 Spruce St., Kulpmont — were on their way to work when he said he was tired and closed his eyes for a minute.

The next thing Shultz said he remembers is the car being in the air, hitting something and then rolling onto its side, police said.

Police said Shultz was not hurt, but his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Damage to the Balcavage home was cosmetic but the pillars shifted, causing a window under the porch to smash.

A porch on a vacant home next to the Balcavage home collapsed.

Rescue companies from Minersville and Pottsville were called to assist Cass Township firefighters in shoring up the front porch of the residence and also stood by while the vehicle was removed.

The crash caused a portion of Route 901 to be closed for about two hours.