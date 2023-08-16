A car hit and injured a pedestrian walking on a Kansas City highway Wednesday morning

A car struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Kansas City early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:39 a.m. to southbound Interstate 35 at The Paseo, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

A gray Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on The Paseo exit ramp of I-35 when the driver tried and failed to avoid a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The car hit the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Hyundai driver was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and was not impaired.

Carlisle said the crash took place in a construction zone, but that didn’t appear to be a factor in the incident.