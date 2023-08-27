Car crashes into Newmarket home with occupants inside, driver extricated

A car crashed into a home in Newmarket, NH while the home’s occupants were inside.

According to authorities, around 8:45 on Saturday night, Newmarket Fire responded to the intersection of Lee Hook Road and Wadleigh Falls Road for a report of a vehicle into a home.

Upon arrival, fire personnel determined that all the home’s occupants were able to get out of the house safely.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW