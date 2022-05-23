In-car camera: Ross Chastain during All-Star Race wreck with Kyle Busch
Take a look at Ross Chastain's in-car camera view of the wreck with Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR All-Stars during qualifying Saturday night were the pit crew members for Kyle Busch, who earned the pole for the annual $1 million non-points exhibition race. Busch won the final round of an unusual elimination bracket involving the pit crews doing a four-tire pit stop when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line.
A wild crash took out All-Star Race favorites Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott before the end of the second stage Sunday night at Texas.
Kyle Busch collects Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott in heavy-impact wreck during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch leads the field to green for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain says he picked the wrong lane when trying to avoid Kyle Busch's slowed No. 18 car, which triggered a wreck that knocked both drivers from the NASCAR All-Star Race.
The checkered flag was already waving for Ryan Blaney when the caution lights came on just yards before he got to the line to win NASCAR's All-Star race and $1 million. NASCAR acknowledged afterward that it “probably prematurely called” that final yellow flag. Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pits and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line.
NASCAR says it called the final caution quickly, creating a bizarre set of circumstances that could have been more controversial had Ryan Blaney not won.
Jimmie Johnson's decision to drive his qualifying run aggressively didn't pay off Sunday.
Ryan Blaney wins the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in a wild overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney took home the $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway, capturing the win after a last-second caution sent the event to overtime.
An unnecessary caution flew with Blaney just feet from the finish line on the final scheduled lap.
