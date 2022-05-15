In-car camera: Kurt Busch’s pass for the win on Kyle Larson
Ride with Kurt Busch as he puts the squeeze on Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway, making the pass and driving away to his first victory for 23XI Racing.
Ride with Kurt Busch as he puts the squeeze on Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway, making the pass and driving away to his first victory for 23XI Racing.
The Jumpman car overtook leader Kyle Larson late for the NASCAR victory in KCK.
Check out the full results and points standings following Kurt Busch's first win of the season at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Larson had a slide job gone wrong, a save for the ages, a late-race pass for the lead — and ultimately, a second-place showing Sunday at Kansas Speedway. With nine laps remaining in the AdventHealth 400, Larson‘s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was passed by the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota of Kurt Busch, […]
What a sweet moment.
Colton Herta is the 22-year-old son of a racing veteran, Bryan Herta. The younger Herta won an IndyCar Series race before he turned 19 years old.
Helio Castroneves has the opportunity to become the first driver to win the Indianapolis 500 five times.
Win was Busch's 34th in the Cup Series, extended streak to nine consecutive seasons with at least one win.
In video released by East Lansing police Monday, a man who was shot by police on April 25 appears to be buying items before the shooting.
Denny Hamlin celebrates with Kurt Busch after Busch wins at Kansas Speedway, handing the No. 45 car its first victory for 23XI Racing.
Wrap-up of Cup and Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway. Kurt Busch leads most laps and scores his first 2020 victory. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Kurt Busch passed Kyle Larson for his first victory of the season at Kansas. Heres a look at the 10 drivers to beat following NASCARs latest race.
Kurt Busch pinched his way past Kyle Larson for the lead with eight laps to go to win Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.
Despite two drivers earning first Cup wins at Texas Motor Speedway, the vast majority already have doubled-digit wins before taking the checkers. (AP)
Joey Logano sat down with Corey LaJoie to talk about the mental aspect of sports during Mental Health Awareness Month.
The Badgers are dancing for the 4th time in 5 seasons!
See what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say following Kurt Busch's victory in Sunday's eventful race at Kansas Speedway.
Watch as Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick lead the field to green at Kansas Speedway for the Advent Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.
The couple have known each other for 15 years and plan to marry on July 9.
Here's the complete 2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket if you'd like to see the path Ohio State must travel. #GoBucks
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB's attention.