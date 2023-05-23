A car accident took his leg but former UC Bearcat Isaiah Pead's smile remains

This November, it will have been seven years since Isaiah Pead nearly left this world and his week-old son without a father.

Now 33, the former Cincinnati Bearcat great walks with a prosthetic left leg after a car accident that might have been fatal required amputation of the precious limb. He lost one of his natural gifts early that morning but has learned to enjoy the present and make the most of the hand he was dealt.

Not many impeded Pead

At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Pead was a running back with video-game lateral quickness mixed with the speed of a gazelle. He had rushed for well over 4,000 yards at Columbus Eastmoor Academy, breaking the records of Ohio State two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin.

OCTOBER 15, 2011: University of Cincinnati's Isaiah Pead breaks away for a 50 yard run touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Louisville during their game at Paul Brown Stadium.

At the University of Cincinnati, Pead ran for nearly 3,300 yards and finished his career as the Liberty Bowl MVP. He went to the Senior Bowl and won MVP there before becoming a second-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012.

Big scores in big games

He remembers the Liberty Bowl win over Vanderbilt in 2011 not so much for the MVP, but for breaking a chin strap that briefly forced him to the sidelines. Enter George Winn who proceeded to take the next carry 69 yards for a touchdown. In his final game as a Bearcat, he ran for 149 yards and the eventual winning score prompting his father in the stands to yell a slogan from a notable T-shirt at the time: "You got Pead On!"

His favorite Bearcat memory shouldn't be a surprise. It's UC's dramatic 2009 win over Pitt 45-44 during his sophomore season. Most remember the Tony Pike-to-Armon Binns pass at the end, but it was Pead who helped tie the game at 38 with less than six minutes left.

"The one that takes the cake is the one in Pittsburgh," Pead said. "It was snowing. we were losing (31-10 at half) then Mardy (Gilyard) took a kick return back and that gave us momentum. It came down to the last few seconds, the last few snaps of the ball. The ball bounced our way a little bit that game."

An NFL career cut short

Post-Rams (2012-2015), Pead would later do stints with the Steelers and Dolphins.and was scheduled for a tryout with the Chiefs in 2016. That all came to a screeching halt around 2:30 a.m. that Nov. 12, when Pead's Cadillac CTS went through a guardrail on I-670 in Columbus, then airborne, landing 95 feet from the road according to reports.

University of Cincinnati's Isaiah Pead scoots into the end zone for a touchdown against the University of Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter of their game played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday December 5, 2009. UC won 45-44.

Former Bearcat Wesley Richardson of Columbus was also in the vehicle. Richardson wore a seat belt, but Pead did not. As a result, he was thrown from the vehicle, later awakening in the hospital and being told by his mother he had lost a leg.

That ended former Bearcat No. 23's football career, but not his mission to serve and achieve. Pead now walks with a man-made leg but enters every room with a smile.

A triumphant return among friends and fans

Last Thursday in his native Columbus, the University of Cincinnati did what no administration had done before, taking their message to the heart of Big Ten country. A giant Bearcat bus with a Big 12 logo was proudly parked in front of the BrewDog Tap Room in Canal Winchester, just outside of Columbus.

Athletic director John Cunningham brought several UC coaches including new football coach Scott Satterfield, men's basketball coach Wes Miller and women's hoops head Katrina Merriweather. There were many friendly faces across "enemy lines" but none as welcoming as Pead who appeared as happy as a kid at a surprise birthday party.

Those that remembered his 27 rushing touchdowns with ankle-breaking runs gravitated toward him for pictures. He politely posed for each and thanked all who spent time with him.

"It's good to interact with the fans, to introduce the new image of Cincinnati being in a new conference," Pead said. "It's almost like a big family reunion. I'm excited for the guys, the school and the fans. I'm excited for the stage. Since I've been a part of the Cincinnati family we get better and better and push the envelope to grow more."

Isaiah Pead was a a Cincinnati Bearcat running back from 2008-2011 and in the NFL from 2012-2016 until losing part of his left leg in an auto accident. Pead attended UC's Big 12 rally in Columbus May 18.

He is very thankful. The son he held the night of his crash, Isaiah Pead II (a/k/a "Deuce"), is now six years old and already running circles around defenders on the pee wee circuit. He also has a two-year-old daughter.

How No. 23 sees 2023

"I feel happy, I feel whole, I feel blessed," Pead said. "I'm thankful to have experienced the things I've experienced in my life and to be a part of different groups and communities. To be a part of something special like the University of Cincinnati I feel blessed with everything we continue to do and I'm blessed to share my story and help the next young player or next person."

As he wrote in a piece for The Player's Tribune in 2018, Pead believes God has new plans for him. Part of that plan includes the daughter who was not yet born when he wrote the article. Part of it is coaching his son and a nephew who hope to find the end zone as frequently as he did.

But, he's not yet done competing.

Pead has made a run at the Paralympics and currently plays wheelchair basketball and volleyball with a lower net. He still hits the weight room enough to fill out a T-shirt in an impressive manner.

And, he has a message to deliver. He's seen some of UC's best football highlights firsthand and has even been to Nippert to lead the "Down the Drive" cheer in front of the student section.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats running back Isaiah Pead leads the student section in "Down the Drive" before the college football game between the Austin Peay Governors and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Aug. 31, 2017 at Nippert Stadium

In addition to Pead, former Bearcats Jacob Ramsey and Jon Carpenter, all with Columbus ties, came to watch UC raise a Big 12 flag in the backyard of the Buckeyes. The self-proclaimed "71 North boys" wore proud smiles, as did all who came in the presence of one of UC's most successful runners.

Isaiah Pead lost a career but recovered to be a father with a greater appreciation of what it means to be blessed with teammates for life. Though maybe not as swift as some remember, he continues to make forward progress.

"The doctor told me there shouldn't be anything I can't do," Pead said. "Until then, I'm going to try to do everything!"

