The Bills have reported to camp. One of their new players won’t be practicing, at least not yet.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Sunday that offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, a free-agent acquisition in March, will be placed on the non-football injury list. According to McDermott, Saffold “injured some ribs in a car accident recently.”

McDermott said that the accident happened in the “last couple of weeks,” and that they feel confident Saffold “will be back in due time.” McDermott also implied that others suffered injuries in that same accident, by expressing concern for “anyone involved in that accident.”

Saffold, 34, entered the league in 2010 as a second-round pick of the Rams. He spent nine years with the St. Louis/L.A. franchise before Joining the Titans in 2019. After three years in Tennessee, he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

With the Titans, he started 16 games in 2019, 15 of 16 in 2020, and 15 of 17 in 2021.

He’s a one-time Pro Bowler. He qualified for the all-star game in 2021. He’s expected to be the starting left guard in Buffalo this year.

Car accident lands Bills OL Rodger Saffold on NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk