‘Captive Audience’, Exec Produced By Russo Brothers, & Skye Borgman’s ‘Dead Asleep’ Bolster Hulu’s True-Crime Library

Hulu is expanding its true-crime collection with two new titles.

First, from Abducted In Plain Sight director Skye Borgman, the documentary Dead Asleep follows the case of Randy Herman Jr., a Florida man convicted of a murder he says he committed while sleepwalking in 2017. The film shares exclusive footage of Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists, and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleepwalking).

Dead Asleep, which is produced by Pulse Films, is a co-production with British pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which will air it on its nascent network Sky Crime. It is exec produced by Pulse Films’ Marisa Clifford, Nelesh Dhand, and Sunshine Jackson and Sky’s Jack Oliver and Poppy Dixon.

Next, the docuseries Captive Audience, about what life was like for kidnapping victim Steven Stayner and his family after the 1989 miniseries I Know My First Name Is Steven (starring Corin Nemec as Steven) aired. It may have closed one tragedy for the Stayners, but it opened another.

From Unsolved Mysteries director Jessica Dimmock, the limited documentary series dives into the family’s 50-year journey to unravel the tale of two brothers, one deemed a villain and the other a hero. It’s about how truth becomes story and story becomes truth—on TV, in the justice system, and in our minds.

The Wonderburst and High Five Content title is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Jen Casey, and Andrew Jacobs along with Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Nick Gilhool, and Peter Rieveschl.

No release date for either project, which were revealed at Hulu’s TCA presentation, has been announced.

