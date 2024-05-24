CapTex Tri race organizers prepare for heat, medics on standby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Along with triple digit heat expected this weekend, there’s a triathlon planned on Memorial Day as well.

The heat has already impacted people in our area. Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN they have responded to 75 heat-related calls since the start of last month.

“Five of those were yesterday and we’ve had three so far today,” ATCEMS Captain Christa Stedman said. “It is clear that it’s getting warm.”

Medics on the ground

Race organizers said they’re ready to handle the heat.

“There’ll be water stations in several locations,” said Ascension Texas Vice President of Orthopedic Sports and Event Medicine Adam Bauman.

Bauman said the water stations will be at the start of each new section of the race.

“So out of the water to the bike and then from the bike transition to the run,” Bauman said. “They’ll be able to get water and electrolytes there. Then on each mile marker of the run.”

They’ll have several medical staff members on scene, including a trauma physician.

“Seven or eight additional nurses and technicians that are just kind of boots on the ground right there at the transition tents.” Adam Bauman, Ascension Texas Vice President of Orthopedic Sports and Event Medicine

ATCEMS will also be there with three of their vehicles on site to immediately take an athlete back to the medical tent for care, if needed.

If anyone needs to cool down quickly, Bauman said they’ll also have tubs filled with ice on standby.

Preparing for the heat

In the days ahead of the race, medical professionals said athletes should drink a lot of water and get plenty of sleep.

“You need to be hydrating. You need to be eating well,” Stedman said. “Make sure that you’re getting rest.”

Those are things that Edward Flores said he plans to do. Flores trained for the race for four months.

Edward Flores said he plans on celebrating the race with a nice big meal afterwards. (Photo: KXAN)

“It’s a lot of interval training in regards to building up to distances on swimming, building up to distances on biking,” Flores said.

Now, he’s just a few days away from the starting line of his first triathlon.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is really taking in the crowds. It’s not often you get to ride your bike in the middle of Congress Avenue.” Edward Flores, CapTex Athlete

Flores said he looks forward to completing this milestone.

“All of us trained so hard and long for this,” Flores said. “Just a moment of euphoria. I did it.”

