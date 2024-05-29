Captains win series opener at Cedar Rapids, 8-2

May 28—Jose Devers hit a two-run home run and an RBI double as part of a three-hit evening, and the Captains won their series opener, 8-2, on May 28 at Cedar Rapids.

Devers also scored two runs. He has four home runs and 14 RBI this season. Three of his home runs have come in the past five games. Jorge Burgos also hit a home run for Lake County.

Starting pitcher Trenton Denholm improved to 5-1. He went 5 2/3 innings, struck out four, walked one and gave up one run.

The series, between the East-leading Captains and West-leading Kernels, continues May 29 at Cedar Rapids.

RAKE COUNTY STRIKES AGAIN

Jose Devers, @MLBPipeline's No. 19 Guardians prospect, hits a two-run shot to put us ahead in the top of the 5th

his 3rd home run in his last 5 games pic.twitter.com/pJRXy4G8Hh

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) May 29, 2024