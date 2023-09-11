Captains win season finale, finish over .500

Sep. 10—Joe Lampe hit a two-run home run, and Junior Sanquintin doubled in a needed insurance run in the eighth inning as the Captains beat Lansing, 3-2, on Sept. 10 at Classic Park.

The Lugnuts pulled within one run with a home run in the ninth inning, but Matt Turner got the next three batters out to end the game.

The Captains finished 65-64, giving them their fourth straight winning season.

Jorge Burgos had three hits and scored two runs, and Sanquintin had two hits.

Lake County opens the 2024 season against West Michigan on April 5 at Classic Park.