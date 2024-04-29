Captains win fifth in a row, 9-4 over West Michigan

Apr. 28—The Captains extended their winning streak to five games in a row with a 9-4 victory over host West Michigan on April 28.

Lake County won five of the six games in the series and improved to 11-9 this season.

Shortstop Jose Devers had three of the Captains' nine hits and scored two runs. Left fielder C.J. Kayfus had a double, two RBI and a run scored. DH Tyresse Turner also had two hits, two RBI and one run scored.

Maick Collado hit a run-scoring single to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

After an off day, the Captains return to Classic Auto Group Park for six games against Fort Wayne beginning April 30.

if we could be like Maick ??

Maick Collado extends his hitting streak to 8️⃣ games with a two-out RBI single

It caps off a five-run, two-out rally in the top of the fourth for the Captains pic.twitter.com/ZhFAbLYM8d

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 28, 2024