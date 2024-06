Captains win fifth in a row, 6-4 over Cedar Rapids

May 29—Austin Peterson struck out 13 in seven innings, and the visiting Captains beat Cedar Rapids, 6-4, on May 29.

Lake County improved to 28-19 and extended its winning streak to five.

Peterson (6-2) gave up two runs on four hits and did not walk a batter. His ERA is 3.05.

Jose Devers and Jake Fox each drove in two runs. Fox also walked twice and scored a run.

The series continues May 30 at Cedar Rapids.