Captains walk-off TinCaps for second game in a row, with three-run ninth in 7-6 win

May 1—After a pitchers' duel in the series opener, Lake County and Fort Wayne took the diamond for an early start May 1.

Both sides needed time to get the bats going, then the TinCaps jumped ahead with a strong fourth inning. But Lake County continued to rally.

The Captains tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a C.J. Kayfus single and smart approaches by Alex Mooney and Jose Devers to draw walks, the latter with the bases loaded for a Captains walk-off victory, 7-6

Lake County (13-9) started Parker Messick was in search of his second win of the season. He allowed hits in the first two innings, but the defense prevented Fort Wayne from turning those into runs.

Fort Wayne broke through in the fourth inning. Devin Ortiz started the inning with a lead-off home run to left that just cleared the guard rail.

Homer Bush then had a single and scored on a Nik McClaughry double to left in the next at-bat. Anthony Vilar then brought him home on a single to left in the next at-bat.

Kai Murphy drove in the final run of the frame on a single to center field, but Nerwillian Cedeno was caught in a rundown at home plate. Even with Fort Wayne's early success at the plate, Captains manager Omir Santos believed in his team.

"It's a young group that was able to eventually put good at-bats together," Santos said. "When you put those kind of at-bats together, good things can happen. They played the game by the approach, not the scoreboard, they don't care about the score."

Lake County had several balls hit well to start the contest, a pair of Lipscomb pop-ups and one from Maick Collaro carried deep into the warning track, but nothing fell. The Captains recorded their first hit in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off single from Jake Fox.

But Fort Wayne turned a 3-6-3 double play in the next at-bat by C.J Kayfus to nullify that. The Captains got on the board in the bottom of the fifth with a Jose Devers solo shot to left that cleared the bleachers.

Lake County had a chance to answer in the bottom of he sixth as both Lipscomb and Kayfus reached on singles. But Lipscomb was caught stealing third on a ball outside.

The TinCaps answered in the top of the seventh as Cedeno drew a lead-off walk and advanced to third on a throwing error by Zac Fascia. He then scored on a ground ball by Ethan Salas toward first base.

Ortiz then had his second home run of the game, his fourth of the season, also to left field.

The Captains made a charge in the bottom of the seventh. Alex Mooney doubled to left to start the rally. Angele Zarate and Tyresse Turner had singles that drove in a run a piece.

Fort Wayne turned to the bullpen and Mitchell Miller recorded a pair of strikeouts with the bases loaded to get the TinCaps out of a jam. Lake County left five runners in scoring position in the contest.

Jay Driver composed an efficient top of the ninth for the Captains to have a chance in the home half of the frame. Lipscomb reached on a single and Jake Fox moved him to third on a ground-rule double to center.

Kayfus then poked one through the infield for both runners to score. Maick Collado also reached on a single for runners on first and third. Mooney worked back from a 1-2 count to draw the walk that loaded the bases.

Devers had a chance to swing at one of the balls thrown by Jose Geraldo that danced close to the strike zone but he held his composure to draw the walk. Santos has been pleased with the groups development in situations like the Captains were in.

"That at-bat by Jose says a lot," Santos said. "He knows what he wants and what he can do damage with. But for him to be patient and wait in that at-bat is unbelievable. Especially for a young kid like that."

Lake County aims to keep momentum in the series in the May 2 doubleheader. Carter Spivey (1-0, 5.40 ERA) takes the mound in Game 1 against Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 4.70 ERA).

Game 2 is expected to be Juan Zapata (0-2, 10.50 ERA) toeing the rubber for Lake County, with Tyler Morgan (1-1, 2.77 ERA) on the mound for Fort Wayne.

THE SCORE

Captains 7, TinCaps 6

Up next: A doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m., May 2