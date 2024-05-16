Captains topple Lansing, 3-2, are in first place

May 15—Jonah Advincula singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Captains turned a double play with the bases loaded to end it in the ninth and beat host Lansing, 3-2, on May 15.

The victory boosted Lake County's record to 21-14. That put the Captains in first place in the Midwest League East, a half-game ahead of Great Lakes, which was scheduled to play later May 15.

Advincula also had an RBI double in the sixth inning. C.J. Kayfus drove in a run with a single in the fifth inning.

Guy Lipscomb had three hits and a run scored for the Captains, and Jose Devers had two hits and two runs scored.

Starter Juan Zapata went three innings, gave up two runs, struck one and walked two. Zach Jacobs pitched four scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win. He's 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA. Zane Morehouse pitched the eighth and ninth innings for his second save.

The teams have split the first two games of the series, which resumes May 16 at Lansing.

THE FINAL. pic.twitter.com/lZmib8rB2X

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) May 15, 2024