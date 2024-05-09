Captains speed to 8-1 victory over Dayton

May 8—The hits didn't stop coming for Lake County in the second game of the series with Dayton on May 8. The Captains took the lead with two runs in the opening inning for the lead and kept hitting.

They amassed 10 hits with a pair of home runs for an 8-1 victory.

Lake County (18-11) started the bottom of the first with singles from Alex Mooney and Maick Collado to have runners on first and second. A double steal was called and the throw from Dayton's catcher to second was off line for Collado to be safe, and Mooney scored.

Jose Devers then sent a double to right for Collado to score and the early advantage. Dayton responded in the top of the second with a fielder's choice by Ruben Ibarra.

After two quiet innings, the Captains again got things going in the bottom of the fourth. Angel Zarate led off the inning with a single and Tyresse Turner drew a walk to get two on for the Captains.

The top of the batting order came up after two straight pop-outs and started to pour it on. Guy Lipscomb sent a single to center that scored Zarate and then CJ Kayfus worked back from an 0-2 count and got a pitch right over the plate.

He sent it to right field, just under the scoreboard for a three-run home run, his fifth of the season and second in as many games.

"That was my third at-bat, and he had shown me a lot of sliders and curves," Kayfus said. "It was the 10th one of those I saw and finally got to it. I was able to watch it go over the fence to push us ahead."

The lead allowed Carter Spivey to go to work from the mound. The righty threw six innings with just the one run allowed and struck out six. After a fourth inning single by Leo Balcazar, Spivey, Alaska Abney, Allen Hernandez and Magnus Ellerts combined to not allow another hit.

The top of the order pushed more runs across in the sixth, as Kayfus reached on a single and Mooney came up to the plate and after a ball inside, he turned one to left.

As he stood at home plate, the ball stayed fair in left field just clear of the foul pole for a two-run home run, his sixth of the season.

Kayfus reached on a perfectly placed bunt and beat the throw from the third baseman for a hit. The speed in the top half of the lineup was critical for the Captains to beat out a number of throws and break up double plays.

"I like to get the third baseman on the grass, can sneak a couple of base hits in that way and I show bunt sometimes to get the third baseman thinking," Kayfus said. "Speed is a big part of the game and it allows you to be able to beat out plays that in other situations you may not be able to. And having guys that have speed on the bases makes the pitcher go quicker to the plate, something that they aren't used to and makes them throw more fastballs to try and get the runners to hold rather than try and steal."

Dayton's Sal Stewart thought he had a hit in the top of the eighth when Jonah Advincula made a diving catch that initially popped out of his glove, but he barehanded it before hitting the ground for the out.

The Captains' defense also had a strong performance with two throw outs as Dayton tried to turn those into extra-base hits.

Lake County will try to guarantee at least a split of the series when it and Dayton meet on May 9 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 with a pair of undefeated pitchers going. The Dragons will have Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.70 ERA) on the mound and the Captains will answer with Trenton Denholm (2-0, 3.20 ERA).

THE SCORE

Captains 8, Dragons 1