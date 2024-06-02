Captains score 10 in first, rout Cedar Rapids, 11-3

Jun. 1—Cooper Ingle hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run first inning, and the Captains cruised to an 11-3 victory at Cedar Rapids on June 1.

Ingle's blast gave Lake County a 4-0 lead. Maick Collado had a two-run single, Nate Furman hit a two-run triple and Alex Mooney hit a two-run home run to complete the opening-inning surge.

Jonah Advincula hit an RBI single in the fifth to account for the Captains' other run.

Ingle finished with three hits. He has 26 RBI for the season. Mooney has eight home runs and 30 RBI.

Starter Carter Spivey went six innings and gave up one run. He struck out five and walked two.

The Captains have won three of the first five games in the series, which concludes June 2 at Cedar Rapids.